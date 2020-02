Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sensus Healthcare Inc:

* SENSUS HEALTHCARE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 REVENUE $8.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $8.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.03 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CO HAD NO LONG-TERM DEBT & NO OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: