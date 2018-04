April 3 (Reuters) - SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB:

* IS GRANTED CONTRACT EXTENSION IN TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA

* EXTENSION OF THIS RED LIGHT TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM IS FOR A MINIMUM OF ONE YEAR

* YEAR WITH POTENTIAL FOR THREE YEARS

* ESTIMATED REVENUE FOR THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TERM IS $580K USD.