BRIEF-Sententia Capital Management Llc Reports A 5.24% Stake In Rubicon Technology Inc

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Rubicon Technology Inc:

* SENTENTIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.24% STAKE IN RUBICON TECHNOLOGY INC AS OF NOVEMBER 24, 2017 - SEC FILING

* ‍SENTENTIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC​ SAYS PURCHASED RUBICON TECHNOLOGY INC SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* ‍SENTENTIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC​ SAYS SENT A LETTER TO RUBICON TECHNOLOGY BOARD, DATED NOVEMBER 27, WITH A PROPOSAL FOR BOARD REPRESENTATION Source text (bit.ly/2kmdkTc) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)