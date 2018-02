Feb 26 (Reuters) - ‍Senti Biosciences Inc ‍

* SENTI BIOSCIENCES INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $39.4 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING​

* ‍SENTI BIOSCIENCES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $53.4 MILLION Source text - (bit.ly/2ClhEtR)