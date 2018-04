BRIEF-Sentient IV Buys Securities Of Tinka Resources Limited

April 9 (Reuters) - Sentient IV:

* SENTIENT IV ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED

* SENTIENT EXECUTIVE GP IV SAYS ACQUIRED CONTROL OVER 7.3 MILLION UNITS OF TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED AT A PRICE OF $0.48 PER UNIT

* SENTIENT EXECUTIVE GP IV SAYS HAS CONTROL OVER 62.7 MILLION TINKA SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 24.7% OF OUTSTANDING TINKA SHARES

* SENTIENT EXECUTIVE GP IV SAYS ALSO HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE 7.1 MILLION TINKA SHARES THROUGH 7.1 MILLION COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS ISSUED BY TINKA