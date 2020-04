April 16 (Reuters) - SenzaGen AB:

* SENZAGEN AND XCELLR8 EXPAND THEIR COLLABORATION TO OFFER GARD[®]SKIN ANIMAL PRODUCT-FREE

* NEW AGREEMENT COVERS PERFORMANCE, MARKETING AND SALES OF SENZAGEN’S NEW, VEGAN SKIN SENSITIZATION TEST, GARD(®)SKIN ANIMAL PRODUCT-FREE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)