May 27 (Reuters) - SenzaGen AB:

* SENZAGEN RECEIVES GLP APPROVAL

* HAS RECEIVED IMPORTANT GLP APPROVAL FROM SWEDAC FOR ITS LABORATORY AND USE OF ITS TEST PLATFORM GARD™

* GLP STATUS GIVES CO ACCESS TO CUSTOMERS SEEKING TO FILE THEIR PRODUCTS WITH REGULATORS SUCH AS SWEDISH MEDICAL PRODUCTS AGENCY OR FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)