Feb 15 (Reuters) - SENZAGEN AB:

* SENZAGEN SIGNS ITS FIRST GLOBAL LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH EUROFINS BIOPHARMA PRODUCT TESTING MUNICH

* EUROFINS WILL INCLUDE GARDSKIN AND ADD ON TEST GARDPOTENCY AS A DIAGNOSTIC TOOL IN CHEMICAL SAFETY TESTING SERVICES​