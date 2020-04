April 8 (Reuters) - Senzime AB (publ):

* SENZIME AB CARRIES OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AND RAISES SEK 73.5 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE COMPRISES 4.9 MILLION SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 15 PER SHARE

* COVID-19 HAS NOT AFFECTED OUR ACCESS TO COMPONENTS AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY