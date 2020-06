June 24 (Reuters) - Senzime AB (publ):

* SENZIME EXPANDS US SALES TEAM AND SIGNS ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS

* COMPANY HAS INITIATED ITS SALES RAMP UP IN US TO ESTABLISH A DIRECT SALES FORCE IN KEY TERRITORIES AND THAT COMPANY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS FOR MIDWEST AND NORTHWEST TERRITORIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)