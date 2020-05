May 8 (Reuters) - Senzime AB (publ):

* SENZIME’S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 385,000 YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOSS AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS SEK 9.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)