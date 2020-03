March 31 (Reuters) - Senzime AB (publ):

* BREAKTHROUGH ORDERS FOR SENZIME IN THE UK

* HAS RECEIVED ORDERS FOR TETRAGRAPH SYSTEMS AND ASSOCIATED DISPOSABLE SENSORS FROM NHS-HOSPITALS MEDWAY MARITIME HOSPITAL AND SHERWOOD FOREST HOSPITAL

* INITIAL ORDER VALUE AMOUNTS TO ABOUT SEK 0.5 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)