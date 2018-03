BRIEF-Senzime Signs Additional Distribution Agreements For TetraGraph

March 7 (Reuters) - SENZIME AB (PUBL):

* SENZIME SIGNS ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS FOR THE TETRAGRAPH

* ‍HAS ENTERED EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF TETRAGRAPH WITH EIKOS CARE MEDICAL​

* ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH GERANSWERS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS WHO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR IN PORTUGAL​

* EIKOS CARE MEDICAL WILL BE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR IN SPAIN​

* ‍AGREEMENT IS BASED ON A COMPENSATION SCHEME OF “PER-UNIT SOLD” BASIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)