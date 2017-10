Sept 14 (Reuters) - Csl Ltd

* Seqirus receives FDA approval of afluria quadrivalent (influenza vaccine) for people five years of age and older in the U.S.

* Says ‍both afluria quadrivalent (influenza vaccine) and afluria (influenza vaccine), are available in U.S. for 2017-2018 influenza season​