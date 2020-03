BRIEF-Sequana Medical FY EBIT Loss Widens To 14 Million Euros

March 19 (Reuters) - Sequana Medical NV:

* FY EPS LOSS 1.22 EUR VERSUS 1.40 EUR LOSS YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT LOSS EUR 13.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS DELAYS TO EXECUTION OF CLINICAL STUDIES AND IMPACT SALES

* FY NET LOSS EUR 15.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GLOBAL HEALTH CRISIS, SPECIFICALLY RESTRICTIONS ON NON-ESSENTIAL MEDICAL PROCEDURES AND HOSPITAL VISITS, MAY IMPACT SALES

* 2019 NET CASH OUTFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES WAS EUR 18.48 MILLION COMPARED TO NET CASH OUTFLOW OF EUR 9.88 MILLION IN 2018

* NET DEBT AT 31 DEC 2019 DECREASED BY €15.70 MILLION, RESULTING IN POSITIVE NET CASH POSITION OF €2.36 MILLION

* 2019 TOTAL LIQUIDITY POSITION OF EUR 5.59 MILLION (2018: EUR 1.32 MILLION)

* FY REVENUE EUR 971 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION YEAR AGO

* RESULTS FROM THE ALFAPUMP DSR RED DESERT STUDY INITIALLY EXPECTED IN Q2 AND Q3 2020 MAY BE DELAYED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)