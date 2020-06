June 25 (Reuters) - SEQUANA MEDICAL NV:

* SEQUANA MEDICAL ANNOUNCES LISTING OF 644,287 EXISTING SHARES ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS FOLLOWING JANUARY 2020 EQUITY PLACEMENT

* SHARES WERE ISSUED AT GROSS ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 6.00 PER SHARE

* TRADING OF 644,287 SHARES ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON 26 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)