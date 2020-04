April 8 (Reuters) - SeQuent Scientific Ltd:

* SEQUENT SCIENTIFIC LTD -FACTORY OPERATIONS ACROSS LOCATIONS WORLDWIDE ARE WORKING WITH REDUCED STAFF

* SEQUENT SCIENTIFIC LTD -HAVE PUT ON HOLD OUR CAPACITY EXPANSION PROJECT AT GERMANY PLANT

* SEQUENT SCIENTIFIC LTD -ONGOING EXPANSION AT VIZAG HAVE ALSO BEEN SUITABLY MODERATED

* SEQUENT SCIENTIFIC LTD -FULLY COVERED FOR ALL KEY MATERIAL FOR BOTH OUR API AND FORMULATION UNITS