April 17 (Reuters) - Sequential Brands Group Inc:

* SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP - ENTERED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH BEIYING SPORTS TECHNOLOGY TO BRING AVIA BRAND TO GREATER CHINA

* SEQUENTIAL BRANDS - BEIYING WILL WORK WITH CO TO DEVELOP & DISTRIBUTE LINE OF MEN'S, WOMEN'S & KID'S FOOTWEAR, APPAREL & ACCESSORIES