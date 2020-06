June 15 (Reuters) - Sequoia Financial Group Ltd:

* COVID- 19 IS UNLIKELY TO HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FY2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* REINSTATING ON MARKET BUY BACK SCHEME, CO PURCHASE UP TO A MAX OF 11.9 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* CO MAY VARY, SUSPEND OR TERMINATE ON-MARKET BUY-BACK BASED ON ITS PREVAILING VIEW OF MARKET CONDITIONS