Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sequoia Financial Group Ltd:

* SAYS ‍UPS HOLDING IN FINANCE TV PTY LTD TO 77.07 PCT & INTERPRAC GENERAL INSURANCE PTY LTD TO 100 PCT​

* TO ‍RESTATE PRIOR PERIOD FINANCIAL COMPARABLE RESULTS THAT WILL BE RELEASED IN FEB TO REFLECT GROSS AMOUNT OF REVENUE & HEDGING EXPENSES​