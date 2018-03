March 28 (Reuters) - Sequoia Financial Group Ltd:

* PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR FY2018 EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1.7 MILLION AND $2.5 MILLION

* FORMALISED DIVIDEND POLICY WHEREIN CO WILL ENDEAVOR TO MAINTAIN AN ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT RATIO BETWEEN 20% TO 50% OF NPAT

* EXPECTED INCREASE IN REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018 FROM $44.364 MILLION IN 2017 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $60 MILLION - $65 MILLION