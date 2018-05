May 15 (Reuters) - Serabi Gold PLC:

* QTRLY REVENUE $13.8 MILLION VERSUS $13.2 MILLION

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS THAT GOLD PRODUCTION FOR 2018 WILL EXCEED THAT OF 2017 AND BE UP TO 40,000 OUNCES

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 9,188 OUNCES VERSUS 9,861 OUNCES

* QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE 0.0015 CENTS

* DIRECTORS HAVE CONCLUDED THAT IT IS APPROPRIATE TO PREPARE THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ON A GOING CONCERN BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: