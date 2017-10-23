FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serabi Gold reports ‍Q3 production of 9,657 ounces of gold​
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Serabi Gold reports ‍Q3 production of 9,657 ounces of gold​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Serabi Gold Plc

* ‍Q3 production of 9,657 ounces of gold​

* By end of q3, surface ore stocks were about 15,000 tonnes (30 june 2017: 12,000 tonnes) with an average grade of 3.2 g/t of gold​

* ‍company forecast 40,000 ounces of gold production for year, with an all in sustaining cost of between $950 and $975 per ounce​

* ‍An additional q4 of 10,000 ounces forecast should result in full year production of a minimum of approximately 38,000 ounces​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
