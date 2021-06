BRIEF-Serba Dinamik Accepts Withdrawal Of Notice Requesting Co To Convene EGM For Removal Of Auditors

June 2 (Reuters) - Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd:

* REFERS TO COMPANY’S ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 28 MAY 2021

* ON 2 JUNE RECEIVED A NOTICE DATED 2 JUNE FROM DHAKS REQUESTING FOR SPECIAL NOTICE TO BE WITHDRAWN

* HAS ACCEPTED WITHDRAWAL NOTICE AND IN VIEW OF DEVELOPMENT, MATTER IS NOW CONSIDERED CLOSED

* SPECIAL NOTICE REQUESTED FOR CO TO CONVENE EGM TO PROPOSED FOR REMOVAL OF AUDITORS AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW AUDITORS

* REFERS TO CO'S ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 28 MAY ON SPECIAL NOTICE FROM DATUK HAJI ABDUL KADIER SAHIB ("DHAKS")