BRIEF-Serco Group Updates On Health Facilities Acquisition​

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc:

* ‍SERCO SEA UPDATE ON HEALTH FACILITIES ACQUISITION​

* ‍REVISED BUSINESS PURCHASE AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH SPECIAL MANAGERS, PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS ACTING ON BEHALF OF RELEVANT CARILLION SUBSIDIARIES​

* ‍IF ALL CONTRACTS ARE TRANSFERRED TO SERCO UNDER REVISED BPA PROCESS, TOTAL CONSIDERATION PAYABLE WOULD BE £29.7M​

* ‍POTENTIAL REVENUES, PROFITABILITY OF CONTRACTS TRANSFERRED UNDER BPA SUBSTANTIALLY UNCHANGED FROM INDICATED IN DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍UPON RECEIPT BY SPECIAL MANAGERS AND LIQUIDATORS OF REQUISITE CONSENTS, EACH CONTRACT WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO CO ON CASH- FREE, DEBT FREE BASIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)