March 5 (Reuters) - Serengeti Resources Inc:

* SERENGETI ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF KEY EXPLORATION PROPERTY ADJACENT TO KEMESS COPPER-GOLD DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

* SERENGETI RESOURCES - ‍ALSO SECURED OPTION TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN ADJACENT ATG CLAIMS FROM ELECTRUM​

* SERENGETI RESOURCES- ‍SECURED OPTION, SIGNED BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN ATTY PROPERTY FROM FINLAY MINERALS