BRIEF-Serengeti signs definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Serengeti Resources Inc

* Serengeti reports signature of a definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo for the Kwanika project

* Serengeti Resources- ‍PDC agreed to fund $7 million into kcc and as a result of its cash contribution, will receive a total of 8.2 million common shares of kcc​

* Serengeti Resources Inc - ‍Serengeti will contribute its 95% participating interest in project to KCC, in exchange for 15.2 million common shares of KCC​

* Serengeti Resources - ‍entered into, signed a binding share subscription agreement and settled terms of definitive shareholders joint venture agreement​