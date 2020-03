March 30 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc:

* SERES THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT IN SER-109 PHASE 3 ECOSPOR III STUDY FOR RECURRENT CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE INFECTION AND PROVIDES CLINICAL PIPELINE UPDATES

* SERES THERAPEUTICS INC - ASSESSING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SER-287, SER-401 AND SER-301 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* SERES THERAPEUTICS INC - TOPLINE ECOSPOR III PHASE 3 STUDY DATA READOUT TIMING AS PLANNED FOR MID-2020