Jan 3 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc:

* SERES THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF SER-287 PHASE 2B ECO-RESET CLINICAL STUDY FOR ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* SERES THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY HAS RECEIVED $40 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS WITH PHASE 2B STUDY START

* SERES THERAPEUTICS - PHASE 2B STUDY IS 3-ARM PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL OF APPROXIMATELY 200 PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE MILD-TO-MODERATE ULCERATIVE COLITIS