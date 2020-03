BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. FDA's March 12, 2020 Safety Alert Related To Use Of Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

March 13 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc:

* SERES THERAPEUTICS ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S MARCH 12, 2020 SAFETY ALERT RELATED TO USE OF FECAL MICROBIOTA TRANSPLANTATION

* SERES THERAPEUTICS INC - FDA ALERT IS RELATED TO UNAPPROVED FMT AND DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL MICROBIOME THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATES

* SERES THERAPEUTICS- ON MAR 12, FDA STATED BECAME AWARE OF 6 INFECTIONS CAUSED BY EPEC, STEC THAT HAVE OCCURRED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATIONAL USE OF FMT

* SERES THERAPEUTICS- FDA SUSPECTS INFECTIONS WERE DUE TO TRANSMISSION OF PATHOGENIC ORGANISMS FROM FMT PRODUCT SUPPLIED BY STOOL BANK CO BASED IN U.S.

* SERES - BELIEVES DONOR, PRODUCT SCREENING ARE NECESSARY BUT INSUFFICIENT TO MINIMIZE INFECTION RISK FOR DONOR-DERIVED MICROBIOME, FMT PRODUCTS