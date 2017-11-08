BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics Q3 net loss per share ‍$0.17​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc:
* Seres Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operational progress
* Seres Therapeutics - positive results from SER-287 phase 1B study in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; co to move program into further development
* Seres therapeutics Inc - in early 2018, co anticipates results from SER-262 phase 1B study in primary C. Difficile infection
* Seres Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.17
* Seres Therapeutics Inc qtrly total revenue $23 million versus $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: