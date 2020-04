BRIEF-Sergeferrari Group Expects COVID-19 Crisis To Have Significant Impact On Q2

April 28 (Reuters) - SERGEFERRARI GROUP SA:

* POSTS Q1 2020 REVENUES OF EUR 42.5 MILLION

* OUR TEAMS IN RAPIDLY RESUMING PRODUCTION FOLLOWING LOCKDOWN MEASURES ANNOUNCED MID-MARCH IN FRANCE

* ADDRESSING CURRENT CRISIS THANKS TO A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION

* AT THIS STAGE, IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT HOW LONG THIS SITUATION WILL LAST AND CONSEQUENCES IT MAY HAVE, AND OF COURSE, Q2 WILL BE A COMPLEX ONE

* ON COVID-19 : GROUP EXPECTS Q2 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* REDUCTION IN 2019 DIVIDEND FROM EUR 0.16 TO EUR 0.12 PER SHARE, WITH A DELAY IN PAY-OUT OF THIS DIVIDEND TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

* STRONG AND HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION AND PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES WILL HELP RECOVERY

* FERRARI FAMILY GROUP DECIDED DIVIDENDS DUE TO IT WILL ONLY BE PAID OUT WHEN CURRENT SITUATION ALLOWS, AND WILL THEREFORE BE RECORDED IN CURRENT ACCOUNT IN MEANTIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)