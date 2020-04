April 1 (Reuters) - Sergeferrari Group SA:

* SERGEFERRARI GROUP SA - ON COVID-19: IMPACT ON 2020 OBJECTIVES ARE NOT PRECISELY MEASURABLE

* SERGEFERRARI GROUP SA - TARGETS ARE SUSPENDED PENDING BETTER VISIBILITY OF THIS PANDEMIC CONSEQUENCES IN COMING WEEKS

* SERGEFERRARI GROUP SA - GROUP HAS PREPARED ITS TEAMS TO ORGANIZE SECURE RESUMPTION OF ITS ACTIVITIES AS SOON AS CONDITIONS ALLOW IT