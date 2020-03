BRIEF-SergeFerrari Group Takes Measures Following Coronavirus Outbreak

March 23 (Reuters) - Sergeferrari Group SA:

* MEASURES UNDERTAKEN FOLLOWING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PRODUCTION ACTIVITY OF SOME OF ITS SITES WAS SUSPENDED

* GROUP HAS ALREADY PREPARED ITS TEAMS TO ORGANIZE SECURE RESUMPTION OF ITS ACTIVITIES AS SOON AS CONDITIONS ALLOW IT

* ACTIVITY SUSPENSION NOTABLY IN ITALY FOR PLASTITEX, IN FRANCE AND IN ONE OF TWO PRODUCTION SITES IN SWITZERLAND

* SUSPENSION IN MOST CASES FOR A RENEWABLE PERIOD OF TWO WEEKS

* SECOND SITE IN SWITZERLAND CONTINUES TO OPERATE ON A LIMITED NUMBER OF COATING LINES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP IS NOT ABLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON ITS 2020 PERFORMANCE

* OTHER INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES OPERATE, ON BACK OF THEIR OWN INVENTORIES, AT PACE THAT WILL DEPEND ON PANDEMIC EVOLUTION AND GOVERNMENT'S RECOMMENDATIONS