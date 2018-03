March 19 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc:

* INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION RESULTS OF MOFTINU-1001 WELL CONTROL INCIDENT

* SERINUS ENERGY - ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION OF LOSS OF WELL CONTROL WITH MOFTINU-1001 GAS WELL IN DEC. 2017

* SERINUS ENERGY - MAIN CONCLUSION FOR WELL BLOWOUT & RESULTING FIRE WAS DUE TO ERROR IN MONITORING WELL FLUID LEVEL DURING WELL KILL OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: