April 27 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy PLC:

* DIRECTORS OF CO HAVE AGREED TO A TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN SALARIES AND FEES

* BOARD REVIEWED, AGREED TO IMPLEMENT TEMPORARY MEASURES, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL UNTIL 30 JUNE

* TO IMPLEMENT 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR JEFFREY AULD, ANDREW FAIRCLOUGH EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL ALSO TAKE TEMPORARY 25% REDUCTION IN FEES