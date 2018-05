May 11 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc:

* Q1 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* SERINUS ENERGY INC - PRODUCTION IN Q1 2018 WAS 380 BOE/D COMPARED TO 690 BOE/D IN Q1 2017

* SERINUS ENERGY INC QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF ROYALTIES, DECREASED TO $2.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $2.6 MILLION

* SERINUS ENERGY INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.02