March 20 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc:

* SERINUS ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* ‍QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.06​

* ‍PRODUCTION VOLUMES DECREASED BY 65% IN Q4 2017 TO 396 BOE/D, AS COMPARED TO 1,131 BOE/D IN Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS LOSS PER SHARE $0.04