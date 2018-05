May 18 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy PLC:

* COMPANY ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS APPLIED FOR A VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES FROM THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

* THE COMPANY RETAINING ITS LISTINGS ON THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE AND AIM

* THE COMPANY INTENDS TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST FROM THE TSX POST-MARKET ON MAY 22, 2018