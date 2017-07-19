BRIEF-Serinus says production at its Sabria and Chouech Es Saida fields in Tunisia continues to be temporarily shut-in

July 19 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus Tunisia update

* Serinus -Production at its Sabria and Chouech Es Saida fields in Tunisia continues to be temporarily shut-in

* Serinus Energy Inc - ‍Sabria field has been shut-in since May 22nd and Chouech Es Saida field further south has been shut-in since February 28th, 2017​

* Serinus Energy Inc - As a result of continued road blockages in Kebili Governorate, company has been unable to restart oil production at Sabria

* Serinus Energy - There are two primary hot spots of protest affecting Tunisian oil and gas industry, Tataouine Governorate and Kebili Governorate

* Serinus Energy Inc - ‍Continued protests in southern region have blocked all oil field activities in southern oilfields of Tunisia

* Serinus Energy Inc - ‍Continued protests in southern region led to shut down of major south-north oil export pipeline​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: