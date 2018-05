BRIEF-Seritage Growth, First Washington Partner To Own Corbin Collection In Connecticut

May 21 (Reuters) - Seritage Growth Properties:

* SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES AND FIRST WASHINGTON REALTY ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN THE CORBIN COLLECTION IN WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT

* SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES - TRANSACTION VALUES CORBIN COLLECTION AT APPROXIMATELY $52 MILLION, INCLUDING COSTS REMAINING TO COMPLETE PROJECT

* SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES - SOLD 50% INTEREST IN PROJECT TO AFFILIATE OF FIRST WASHINGTON REALTY; RECEIVED PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $23 MILLION AT DEAL CLOSING

* SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES - PARTNERSHIP SIMULTANEOUSLY CLOSED ON A $20 MILLION LOAN WITH M&T BANK