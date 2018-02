Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sermsuk Pcl:

* QTRLY NET LOSS 87.6 MILLION BAHT VERSUS LOSS OF 100.9 MILLION BAHT

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM SALES AND SERVICE WAS 2,618.1 MILLION BAHT, UP 9.4%