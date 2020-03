March 25 (Reuters) - SERNEKE Group AB (publ):

* SALE OF KARLATORNET IS BEING POSTPONED

* REASON IS UNCERTAIN SITUATION IN GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKET CAUSED BY CORONA PANDEMIC

* BECAUSE OF POSTPONED CLOSING, SERNEKE WILL SERNEKE WILL TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTIONS TO MINIMALIZE ALL ACTIVITIES IN PROJECT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)