April 6 (Reuters) - Serrano Ltd:

* FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY GROUP’S OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED DUE TO COVID-19 CIRCUIT BREAKER

* FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY GROUP'S OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED DUE TO COVID-19 CIRCUIT BREAKER

* COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT CIRCUIT BREAKER TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR CURRENT FY