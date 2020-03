BRIEF-Serstech Cuts Costs To Adapt To New Market Conditions

March 23 (Reuters) - Serstech AB:

* REG-SERSTECH AB: SERSTECH REDUCES COST TO ADAPT TO NEW MARKET CONDITIONS

* SERSTECH HAS INITIATED A COST-CUTTING PROGRAM TO REDUCE IMPACT OF CHANGING MARKET CONDITIONS AFTER CORONA OUTBREAK

* ALL ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS WILL REMAIN INTACT, BUT PROGRAM HAS SEVERAL CONTINGENCIES WHICH CAN QUICKLY BE ACTIVATED IF CURRENT SITUATION REMAINS FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD

* SALES WILL BE LOW FOR COMING MONTHS, IS TAKING ACTIONS TO LOWER OUR SPENDING FAST