May 31 (Reuters) - Serstech AB:

* REG-SERSTECH AB: SERSTECH SIGNS ITS THIRD OEM AGREEMENT

* INITIAL ORDER VALUE IS APPROXIMATELY 3 MSEK, WHICH WILL BE INVOICED IN Q4 2019 AND FIRST HALF OF 2020

* EXPECTS TO SEE RESULTS FROM COOPERATION ALREADY IN 2020

* SERSTECH HAS TODAY SIGNED AN OEM AGREEMENT WITH SWISS COMPANY RS DYNAMICS