Nov 12 (Reuters) -

* INDIA MEDICAL RESEARCH BODY, SERUM INSTITUTE COMPLETE ENROLMENT FOR PHASE 3 TRIAL OF OXFORD-ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE - STATEMENT

* SERUM INSTITUTE HAS PRODUCED 40 MILLION DOSES OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE UNDER AT-RISK MANUFACTURING LICENSE FROM INDIA REGULATOR - STATEMENT

* ASTRAZENECA VACCINE CURRENTLY 'MOST ADVANCED' VACCINE IN HUMAN TESTING IN INDIA - INDIA MEDICAL RESEARCH BODY