BRIEF-Serum Institute Of India CEO Says Can Supply Up To 400 Mln Doses Of Astrazeneca Vaccine By July 2021- CNBC- TV18

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla:

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA CEO SAYS AIMING FOR COVID-19 INDIA VACCINE APPROVAL BY YEAR-END

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA CEO SAYS LIMITED USE OF MEDICINE IN INDIA SHOULD BE AVAILABLE BY DEC END TO EARLY JAN

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA CEO SPEAKING TO CNBC-TV 18

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA CEO SAYS CAN SUPPLY UP TO 400 MILLION DOSES OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE BY JULY 2021

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA CEO SAYS ASTRAZENECA VACCINE WILL HAVE MAXIMUM RETAIL PRICE OF 1000 RUPEES FOR PRIVATE MARKET

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA CEO SAYS HAVING DISCUSSIONS WITH INDIAN GOVERNMENT ABOUT PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR VACCINE

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA CEO SAYS NO PURCHASE PACT WITH INDIAN GOVERNMENT YET

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA CEO SAYS KEEN TO DISTRIBUTE VACCINE TO INDIA FIRST BEFORE EXPANDING TO SUPPLY THE GLOBE

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA CEO SAYS PUBLIC ACCEPTABILITY IS THE ONLY CHALLENGE TO VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

