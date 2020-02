Feb 25 (Reuters) - Servcorp Ltd:

* HY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 9% TO $178.8 MILLION

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE UP 216% TO $14.8 MILLION

* 2H20 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 11.00 CPS FORECAST

* REAFFIRM FY20 NPBT GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $36.0 MILLION AND $40.0 MILLION

* CONTINUE TO FACE LIKELY HEADWINDS IN ASIA (PARTICULARLY CHINA) IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK