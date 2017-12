Dec 6 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International:

* SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW UNSECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* SERVICE CORPORATION - ENTERED $1.675 BILLION UNSECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURING IN 2022 FOR A $1 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $675 MILLION TERM LOAN A

* SERVICE CORPORATION - WILL USE BORROWINGS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITIES TO REFINANCE EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES & REDEEM OUTSTANDING NOTES